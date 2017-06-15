Toronto man, another Canadian charged in beating of anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington

WASHINGTON—Two Canadians, at least one a resident of Toronto, have been charged in the beating of peaceful protesters outside the Washington, D.C. residence of the Turkish ambassador to the United States.Toronto’s Ahmet Dereci, a devoted supporter of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was captured on video joining Erdogan’s bodyguards in a May attack that sent nine people to the hospital and became an international incident.Dereci, who owns an electrical contracting company in North York, was charged with felony assault with significant bodily injury and misdemeanour assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner, the Washington police announced at a news conference on Thursday. He was seen on video punching a protester and then kicking him twice as he was lying defenceless on the ground.Mahmut Sami Ellialti, who told CBC in 2016 that he is a friend of Dereci, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony assault with significant bodily injury. The Washington police identified him as a Canadian citizen.The two men attended a pro-Erdogan event outside Toronto’s Turkish consulate 11 months ago Thursday in response to an anti-Erdogan coup. Article Continued Below“We are in Canada but our heart beats with Turkey,” Ellialti told CBC. “As Turkish citizens, we came to support our democratic country.”A composite image shows Canadians Mahmut Sami Ellialti (left) and Ahmet Dereci, a Toronto resident. The two men have been charged in relation to the May 16 beating of anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington. (Daniel Dale/Toronto Star, Facebook) “Recep Tayyip Erdogan was chosen by the Turkish people. We voted for him and we want him to be our president,” Dereci told CBC.Neither has been arrested yet; the police described them as “wanted.” The Toronto police, which often arrests people wanted in other jurisdictions, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.