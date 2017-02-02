Toronto patios face steep fee hikes under city staff proposals

You could call it a war on fun in Toronto.A city staff proposal to dramatically boost fees charged to operate sidewalk cafés and patios is being called just that with some restaurant and bar owners predicting it will lead to fewer outdoor spaces for residents to eat and drink.Toronto has a history of “that Puritan, no-fun culture, unfortunately,” and these proposed fee hikes continue in that tradition, says Richard Pope, owner of Northwood on Bloor St. W., near Christie St. His $1,400-a-year patio permit fee would jump to about $14,000 annually under the proposal.“They don’t want to come out and say ‘we’re going to kill fun in this city.’ They want to make it like it’s us choosing not to have patios because of the fee, when financially it doesn’t make sense.”City licensing staff insist nothing has been decided and the proposed fee hikes for patio serving alcohol of, in some cases, more than 1,000 per cent for the use of public property, are part of a broader review aimed at harmonizing sidewalk café and sidewalk marketing display bylaws across the city. The proposed fee structure varies depending on where the patio is located in the city. Article Continued Below“They are not cast in stone,” Carleton Grant, director of policy and strategic report with the city’s municipal standards and licensing division, told a stakeholder meeting earlier this week. “We also recognize these fee increases are sensitive.”A final report will go to council’s licensing and standards committee in April.It’s proposed the new fees would go into effect in early 2018 and would be phased-in over three to five years for existing permit holders since they are “substantially higher than the existing fees,” said Hamish Goodwin, a senior policy and research officer with the licensing department.