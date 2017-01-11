Toronto poised to expand private garbage collection

Toronto Mayor John Tory will announce Wednesday he’s pushing ahead with private garbage pick up east of Yonge St., launching the next phase in an ongoing battle over who provides city services.Tory will be backed by a new staff report that’s expected to recommend the city focus privatization efforts on District 4, encompassing all of Scarborough, while leaving collection in District 3, including the downtown core, with unionized staff.Tory will make the announcement in rookie Councillor Stephen Holyday’s Ward 3 in Etobicoke, where a mix of service providers has been collecting garbage since 1995.“For the mayor, this is about providing the best service at the most affordable price,” Tory spokesman Don Peat wrote in an email."This isn’t about ideology, it’s about value for money." He would not discuss the contents of the report or details of Tory’s announcement.Article Continued BelowLast fall, Councillor Jaye Robinson, a Tory ally and chair of the public works and infrastructure committee, said one of the options she wanted the city to consider for outsourcing was a “managed competition,” which would allow the union to bid on work alongside private companies.The City of Toronto is divided into four districts for daytime residential curbside collection. Districts one and two use private-sector workers, districts three and four use unionized city workers. In 2015, it cost $19.7 million to haul garbage in District 3 and $14 million in District 4, according to a staff report. District 3 has higher collection costs because it is filled with older neighbourhoods, row housing, one way and narrow streets and on-street parking, city staff say.

