Toronto police have no plans to equip their officers with naloxone

While other Ontario police forces are equipping their officers with naloxone — a drug that can temporarily reverse opioid overdoses — Toronto police say they have “no immediate plans” to do the same.The Ontario Provincial Police announced early this monththat it will start providing all frontline officers with naloxone kits — primarily to protect officers against potential fentanyl exposure, but also to help members of the public if need be.“We don’t know from one call to the next what our officers could encounter,” said Peter Leon, acting staff sergeant with OPP corporate communications. “If there is an exposure to fentanyl, time is of the essence.”Police forces in Barrie and Peterborough are also among those equipping officers with the medication. Ottawa Police Service approved a pilot project to give naloxone to frontline officers in May.Article Continued BelowAn average of two people died every day in Ontario of opioid-related causes in 2015, says the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network.In Toronto there was a 73 per cent increase in reported overdose deaths between 2004 and 2015, according to data from the provincial coroner’s office.Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash said that over the past few months, they’ve looked carefully at whether officers should carry the antidote.