Toronto police officer who lost gun now faces drunk driving charge

A Toronto police sergeant who lost his service firearm and was “less than forthcoming” during the investigation into the missing weapon is facing impaired driving charges after being involved in a single vehicle collision while off-duty.Sgt. Kyle Petrie, a Toronto police officer of 17 years, is also charged with discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act stemming from the Nov. 1, 2016 incident on St. Clair Ave. W.Police responded to the collision and Petrie was arrested, according to the notice of hearing filed at the tribunal. After providing breath samples, Petrie was charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit.The allegations haven’t been proven in court.In a criminal court appearance Wednesday, Petrie’s defence lawyer Fred Fedorsen, said the matter may be resolved before a trial, and that he will be getting written instructions from Petrie.Article Continued BelowFedorsen would not comment further outside the courtroom.Petrie’s police disciplinary hearing will not proceed until the criminal case is completed. He is currently on administrative duties.It is the second time the senior officer has appeared before the tribunal in as many years.