Toronto police raid Canna Clinic marijuana dispensaries

Police have conducted raids on at least two marijuana dispensaries operated in Toronto by Canna Clinics.The raids happened mid-morning at the B.C.-based company’s stores on Queen St. W. and Kensington Ave.Canna Clinics has seven locations in Toronto.Toronto police did not immediately confirm how many of the company’s dispensaries had been raided.Last week, Mayor John Tory said he was concerned by the rise in the number of rogue pot shops in Toronto a year after the city’s first crackdown resulted in dozens of arrests and charges.Article Continued Below“They are proliferating again in the city. They’re in stable neighbourhoods and causing disruptions to families in my view and disruption to other retailers,” he said.“That is not something that has been legalized or contemplated as legalized. The federal government has said nothing about having some wide network of shops on every street corner pop up to sell marijuana.”Municipal licensing and standards staff estimate there are currently 60 outlets selling weed in the city. The lowest number has been 37.