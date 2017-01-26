Toronto police task force report leaves many unanswered questions

A police task force released its long-awaited final report Thursday, describing it as an “action plan” to bring about “comprehensive and long-lasting change” while rebuilding trust in the Toronto Police Service and its 8,000 members.“The evidence and best practices from other jurisdictions and organizations confirm that the limits of the existing model of policing have been reached,” says the report’s executive summary.“The answer to outdated service delivery cannot simply be more public funding. To contain costs and ensure value for money, fundamental change is needed.”Last summer, the so-called Transformation Task Force released an interim report recommending a three-year hiring and promotions freeze and the re-alignment of divisional boundaries and the amalgamation of some stations. It also called for the outsourcing tasks to civilians to free up officers for police work, mobile technology to get cops out of their cars and walking the streets, and a focus on “priority response” to incidents that require a police presence.Article Continued BelowThe report claimed to have found $100 million in reductions and savings to the service’s ballooning $1-billion operating budget, primarily by shrinking the size of the force. The number of uniformed officers would be reduced to 4,750 from 5,200 in three years. Civilian employees would be reduced to 1,850 from 2,220.The final report, released to the media under embargo ahead of the Toronto Police Services Board meeting, still leaves a lot of unanswered questions on exactly how and when the recommendations will be implemented.The report is being presented to the board Thursday, but deferred for full discussion until the February meeting.