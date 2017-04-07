Toronto pot shop raids: Huge success or costly attack?

Shut down, Mayor John Tory told marijuana shop owners, or face “whatever enforcement mechanisms” the city can muster to extinguish the “wildfire” spread of pot shops across Toronto.Almost a year and many raids, seizures, arrests and court dates later, the federal government is poised to clear the legal haze as early as next week. Police, meanwhile, continue playing whack-a-mole with storefront pot vendors numbering, at the moment, 52.Depending on who you talk to, Toronto’s law-and-order approach has been either a qualified success and victory for safe neighbourhoods, or a hypocritical, costly attack on pot pioneers to enable a corporate takeover of their lucrative industry.About all they can agree on is that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau setting a framework for legalization, to be implemented and administered by provincial and territorial governments, will not end private pot shops in Toronto any time soon.“It’s not that easy for us to effectively shut them down,” says Mark Sraga, the city’s director of investigation services.Article Continued Below“Ultimately we don’t have the authority to padlock the doors shut. We’re bound by the legal process . . . and we will get there. But it takes time.”A Superior Court judge just rejected a city bid to speed up injunction proceedings to close seven dispensaries of B.C.-based Canna Clinics, instead setting a date in late September.Some predict illegal sales will disappear once weed is readily available. Others aren't so sure. (Graham Hughes) Since May, 162 dispensaries opened their doors in Toronto and 110 have been shut down. A year ago there were 82 or 83, and the number dipped as low as 38. Sraga believes the city and police have done a good job in an “exercise that’s been worth it.”