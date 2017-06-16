Toronto Ramadan celebrations become bigger, more public

In 1938, Dany Assaf’s great grandfather was a member of the Muslim community that established Canada’s first mosque in Edmonton, Alberta. Today, his legacy continues with Assaf joining a group of Toronto-based Muslims who have set up some of the country’s first public celebrations of Ramadan. Iftars—the meal with which Muslims open their fasts—have been hosted at Toronto’s City Hall, Nathan Phillips Square, and Mississauga’s Celebration Square. Big crowds of Muslims and non-Muslims across the city have been welcomed to hours-long festivities with comedians, spoken word poets, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, fireworks, and lots and lots of food. Assaf was the organizer of “Fast in the 6,” an iftar held at Nathan Phillips Square on June 9. He wanted to host “a public free event in the soul of the city,” and after a quick conversation with the Mayor (“he was immediately on board”) set up the celebration that he thought would reflect the true diversity, unity and prosperity of the city. “I wanted this to be the Canadian-Muslim equivalent of the Santa Claus parade,” said Assaf, “which is to say that no matter what faith or background you are, it was something you can enjoy. In that case it’s to enjoy the spirit of Christmas; for us, it was to enjoy the spirit of Ramadan.”Article Continued BelowThe premise was to experience Muslim culture in “a genuine and open way” to showcase the common principles Islam shares with all faiths: sacrifice, sharing and being grateful. The rise in Islamophobia and hate crimes against Muslims across the country has been of increasing concern to Assaf and Mohammed Hashim, a member of the Toronto and York Region Labour Council and organizer of the iftars at Toronto City Council and Mississauga. These public events were created to counter such narratives of hate and distrust. “Through these public events we wanted to tell the Muslim community ‘you belong here, this is your space, your city, your city council and your country’,” said Hashim, “but also to let the rest of the country know that we’re inclusive and welcoming and want them to join us in our celebrations.” Muslims pray after breaking their fast at a public iftar held at Mississauga's Celebration Square.