Toronto road and subway closures this weekend

It’s the last weekend before the official start of summer and there’s no better way to welcome the season than with music, parades, and food!If you’re planning to drive into one of this weekend’s festivities, some road closures will be in effect as early as Friday evening.In addition, the TTC will not offer subway service on Line 1 between St. George and Sheppard West stations on Saturday and Sunday as it does signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will be operating between Sheppard West and Lawrence West. The TTC is encouraging everyone to take use east-west buses to get to the Yonge line at Lawrence station.Here is a roundup of the festivities happening around the city and the roads that will be affected:All WeekendArticle Continued BelowTaste of Little Italy will shut down College St. between Bathurst and Shaw Sts. from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 3 a.m. Flavours of Fairbank will block off a stretch of Eglinton Ave. W. from Dufferin St. to Ronald Ave. starting Friday at 2 a.m. until Monday at 4 a.m. The Village Festival will close Church St. from Wood to Gloucester Sts. from Saturday at 9 a.m. to Monday 2 a.m.