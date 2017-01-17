Toronto serial rapist could be deported to Malaysia without public warning

Canadian authorities say they plan to deport Toronto serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah to Malaysia when his prison terms expires later this month but they won’t say if they plan to warn police or the public there.Subbiah, 56, is eligible for mandatory release on Jan. 29 when his 24-year prison term expires, even though prison staff has warned there’s a high risk he’ll reoffend or even kill.Subbiah was sentenced to 24 years in prison in 1992 after being found guilty of 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.MORE ON THESTAR.COMToronto serial rapist to be released from prison amid warnings he’s a risk to reoffendArticle Continued BelowSerial sex attacker gets cushier surroundings despite lack of remorse“Would any Canadian think it is fair to dump a person into their home country without telling them about his many convictions?” asked Paul Normandeau, the retired Crown attorney who helped send Subbiah to prison.“Is Canada not friendly with Malaysia? Would it not be a serious diplomatic breach not to follow through with competent authorities in Malaysia?”