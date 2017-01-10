Toronto serial rapist to be released from prison amid warnings hes a risk to reoffend

Serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah is due to be released from prison this month and authorities won’t say whether he’ll be deported to his native Malaysia or returned to the streets of Toronto.Subbiah, 56, assaulted more than two dozen women in the city and one of them says she can’t stop worrying as his Jan. 29 release date approaches.“It seems like he has just coloured my view of people,” said the woman, whose name the Star has agreed not to publish because of her security concerns. “I just have more fear.“You just feel like nothing’s safe. It’s weird.”Subbiah’s scheduled release comes amid chilling warnings from prison staff that he’s a high risk to reoffend — or even kill. Article Continued BelowHe was told in a June 2016 parole hearing that behind-bars therapy hasn’t done him much good. That echoes comments in a string of previous parole hearings.“The CMT (case management team) believes that you are likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person prior to the expiration of your (parole) and therefore, is recommending that your detention order be confirmed,” the parole record from that June hearing states.“File information indicates that you continue to struggle in the areas of victim empathy, remorse and your inability to take full responsibility for your personal choices which results in your lack of mitigation in risk.”

