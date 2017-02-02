Toronto shelters struggle to cope with surge in refugee claimants

At one Toronto refugee shelter, a family with four kids was asked to give up one of their two rooms for a newly arrived family so both could have a roof over their heads.At another, in the west end, a family of three stored their luggage in the staff office and spent the night in what’s supposed to be the TV room for other residents.The recent shelter crunch has even prompted the Romero House, which has four locations in Toronto, to launch a community host program to ask neighbours, friends and supporters to open their homes to accommodate the overflow until a shelter bed is available for those knocking on its doors.Since the beginning of the fall, the peak season for refugee arrivals, Toronto’s already strained refugee shelter system has been dealing with what some operators call an unprecedented bed shortage. Some operators are even referring callers to shelters in Hamilton.The system is expected to be further strained with more asylum seekers anticipated to arrive via the United States after the Trump administration’s recent executive order to limit immigration and refugees that is widely viewed by the immigrant communities there as xenophobic. Article Continued BelowOver the last few months, both Manitoba and Quebec have reported a spike in migrants smuggling through the U.S. border for asylum in Canada.“We have had an overcrowded system because of the lack of affordable housing in the city and people are staying in shelters longer,” said Hannah Deloughery, a housing co-ordinator at Romero House, which can accommodate as many as 40 residents at its locations. “But we have never seen the lack of space like what we are seeing now.” According to the city, on average more than 4,150 homeless people, including refugees, stay in Toronto emergency shelters each night. Although the system — divided into co-ed, men’s, women’s, youth and family shelters — is currently at 95 per cent capacity, occupancy for family shelters is at the seams. Toronto has 695 funded shelter beds for families and another 520 at motels.