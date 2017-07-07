Toronto skyline is continually evolving

Fifty years after Toronto erected its first skyscraper, a city full of them isn’t showing signs of slowing down.In 1967, when Cadillac Fairview and TD Bank built the TD Centre — the city’s then-tallest building — it ushered in an era of growth.And as the city runs out of space, Cadillac Fairview continues to look for places to expand beyond its now six-tower, 4.3-million square foot business complex on the site.“We couldn’t be more proud,” said Steven Sorensen, Cadillac Fairview’s vice president of operations, of the anniversary. “We really were instrumental in introducing the first modern workplace to Canada and led the development of Toronto’s financial district.”“There was a tremendous amount of surface parking 50 years ago,” added Toronto’s chief planner, Jennifer Keesmaat. “There was a whole period where the planning policies were all framed around trying to be catalytic, taking away restrictions to encourage as much growth as possible and to create a really mixed use downtown core.”Article Continued BelowBy necessity, after growth ramped up in the 1970s, the city’s approach to planning – and to approving skyscrapers – has changed in recent years.Keesmaat began working with the city five years ago with a mandate to manage growth, not catalyze it.Still, the city is building up.