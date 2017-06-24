Toronto suffers inchworm infestation for the first time in 17 years

Craig Weaver was walking his dog through High Park earlier this month, when he heard the caterpillars feasting.“They were everywhere,” he said.“All you could hear was crunching.”Weaver thought gypsy moths were the culprit; the pests have been chewing through Toronto tree leaves for more than 20 years.But a surprise intruder has caught the city off guard this year: inchworms.Article Continued Below“We weren’t expecting this at all,” said Ray Vendrig, manager with Toronto’s urban forestry department. You may have seen inchworms, properly called cankerworms, dangling from silk threads around the city this year. They’re a relatively rare visitor; this is the first cankerworm infestation since 2000.