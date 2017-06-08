Toronto surfers protest waterfront project that could ruin magical Lake Ontario surf spot

One of the best surf spots in Toronto — yes, you can surf on Lake Ontario — will disappear if a Scarborough shoreline revitalization project moves forward as planned, say concerned surfers. “There are very, very few spots that create nice waves, that are surfable waves,” said surfer Nadia Baer, one of a few dozen who entered the water at a “paddleout” event near Bluffer’s Park Beach Wednesday.“This happens to be a spot that creates a perfect wave.”Unlike on oceans where surfers can rely on tides to generate waves, lake surfers depend on wind and shore layouts to create surfable conditions. A stretch of land between the Bluffer’s Park Beach and the nearby marina happens to be the perfect spot to create powerful, oceanlike waves when the wind blows from the southwest.However, surfers are worried a revitalization effort by Toronto and Region Conservation (TCRA) targeting about 11 kilometres of Scarborough’s shoreline will put an end to that. Article Continued BelowThe Scarborough Waterfront Project, which aims to make the area safer and more accessible to the public while also preventing the erosion of the Scarborough Bluffs and preserving wildlife habitats, is split into three portions; the part raising the concern of the surfers is the west segment, which covers Bluffer’s Park Beach and Cudia Park. The TRCA’s proposed plan for the segment includes expanding the length of the existing beach about 60 metres into Lake Ontario between Bluffer’s Park and Meadowcliffe and building a stone revetment — a large, roughly peanut-shaped collection of rocks — to help protect the headland. Surfers say the spot, near Bluffer’s Park Beach, is one of few on Lake Ontario that produce rideable, oceanlike waves. (Carlos Osorio) For the surfers, the problem is that the revetment is set to go right where the wave breaks, near the end of an existing spit of land just west of the beach and next to the marina.“It’s putting a node literally right in the middle of the best surf spot in the lake,” Baer said, adding that the surfing community in Toronto has “blown up” in the past three years.