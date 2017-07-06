Toronto transit funding is great news, right? Not so fast, the city now has to find more than $4 billion: Keenan

And so, as pretty much expected, the federal government announced it would spend $4.8 billion on Toronto transit building projects.This is great news for Toronto transit, right? It is, probably.Mayor John Tory said so, right away. “This is a huge victory for Toronto and will lead to better transit for the entire region,” the mayor said in an emailed statement immediately after the announcement.And yet, it comes with bad news for the premier of Ontario and the mayor of Toronto, too. For as much as it represents a 33 to 40 per cent share of Toronto’s most pressing transit construction plans — the relief subway line, the Eglinton East LRT, the waterfront LRT, SmartTrack — for the heads of the more local governments, it is also a bill.To receive the cash, and build the transit, each of them is going to need to come up with their own money to chip in. Neither of them seemed to have any idea how they would do so.Article Continued BelowThe federal contribution requires at least 33 per cent matching funds from the province — which amounts to at least about $4.5 billion new dollars in the case of the projects on the city’s priority list.And if the province ponies up, that leaves the city to come with the remaining share of the funding for these projects — an amount probably north of $4 billion.The province chose some odd words of celebration to mark the occasion: “This is the first step in negotiating a bilateral agreement,” a spokesperson for the provincial infrastructure ministry told my colleague Ben Spurr. Indeed, Spurr reports the ministry was not immediately willing to commit to funding the one-third share of these projects.