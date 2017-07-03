Toronto turns out for a last look at the duck

Like ducks to water, people flocked to Toronto’s waterfront Monday to get a last look at the giant yellow duck. The six-storey tall rubber duck, which turned the waterfront into a veritable bathtub, waddled in Friday morning to kickoff Canada Day celebrations and the Redpath Waterfront Festival. Its four-day residency was set to end late Monday afternoon, when it was scheduled to migrate to its tour’s next stop in Owen Sound.Cameras slung around necks, phones in hand and selfie sticks waving, people jostled their way over to the pier, most of which is barricaded because of increased water levels, to get as close as possible to the giant fowl.Read more:Article Continued BelowGiant rubber duck makes a splash in TorontoGiant rubber duck creators in a row over Toronto-bound tourist attractionOntario Tories cry fowl over $120K for a giant rubber duck