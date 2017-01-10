Toronto urged to add more child care subsidies

Toronto would need another 5,000 child care subsidies at a cost of almost $50 million a year to make up for the growth of before- and after-school programs sparked by the introduction of full-day kindergarten in 2010, according to a new city report.Although licensed child care in the city has grown by almost 15,600 spaces to more than 69,000 over the past six years, only about 2,000 more subsidies have been added.It means the proportion of subsidized spaces has shrunk from 45 per cent in 2010 to less than 38 per cent today, says the report by Toronto children’s services released Monday.About 5,000 more subsidies would be required to ensure the same proportion of low- and moderate-income families have access to licensed care today as they did six years ago. With the annual cost of a subsidy running at about $10,000, almost $50 million more a year would be needed, the report adds.City council in December called on Queen’s Park to provide additional funding for subsidies and operating grants to support the expansion of kindergarten and school-age child care.Article Continued BelowBut Monday’s report, to be discussed as part of the city’s 2017 budget deliberations this month, highlights Toronto’s responsibility to keep up the pressure, said Councillor Janet Davis, who asked city staff to crunch the numbers last fall.“What this report makes clear is that as the system has grown, the number of subsidies has not,” she said. “We have to expand the number of subsidies to maintain a healthy system and make sure we are not falling further behind in terms of access to affordable child care for Toronto families.”The city administers just over 26,000 daycare subsidies while another 18,000 children are on the waiting list at a time when Toronto has the highest child care costs in the country, she noted. The median cost of licensed care for a child under 4 is about $1,400 a month.

