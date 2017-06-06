Toronto woman charged with assault at Scarborough mall

A Toronto woman is facing seven charges after two people were attacked Saturday in a Canadian Tire store at Cedarbrae Mall.A woman walked into the paint section of the store with a golf club and swung at employees and a customer, police allege in a news release. She began to utter threats before she was restrained and the cops were contacted, police said.The assailant then pulled a large knife from under her clothing, which employees and customers managed to pry from her hand, police said. One store employee sustained non life-threatening injuries.Rehab Dughmosh, 32, is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, one count of assault, one count of uttering a threat to cause death, two counts of possessing a weapon for committing an offence and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.Article Continued BelowDughmosh appeared for a bail hearing at the College Park court house Tuesday afternoon wearing a black niqab and prison clothes.When asked to identify herself for the record, she instead made reference in Arabic to “the leader of the believers,” according to the court’s translator.The rest of her statements were one-word answers to questions asked by the judge.