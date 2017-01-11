Toronto woman guilty of husbands slaying after bizarre trial

There was no shouting, no protest, no sharp declaration of unfairness or illegality.Xiu Jin Teng, 41, remained completely silent as a jury found her guilty of the first-degree of her husband Dong Huang after a bizarre trial in which she represented herself. On Friday, she will receive the mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. After the jury, which deliberated for six hours Wednesday, was dismissed, Teng had a brief conversation with the lawyer appointed by the court to protect her rights, packed her paperwork into a large plastic bag, and smiled serenely as she was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom.Her mind is likely already on the next stage of the legal process: appealing the verdict and the various rulings she repeatedly and loudly denounced as unfair, illegal and a violation of her rights.Article Continued BelowTeng was accused of using a ligature to strangle her husband Dong Huang and hiding his body, wrapped in plastic and doused in bleach, in a closet in their Scarborough basement apartment in February 2012.The Crown alleged she intended to collect up to $2 million in life insurance. Huang’s body was discovered by Teng’s landlords before it could be disposed of using various items Teng purchased from Canadian Tire, prosecutor Joshua Levy told the jury.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx