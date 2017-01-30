Toronto woman shocked by $4,000 Presto receipt

Metrolinx is blaming a “printing error” after a customer complained that a Presto machine appeared to try to charge her $4,000 for a $40 transaction. Last Thursday, J.F. Garrard tried to put money on her Presto card at a self-serve reload machine at Bloor-Yonge station. She selected the option for $40, inserted her credit card, and entered her PIN. The machine then stopped working, Garrard said in an interview. An error message flashed on the screen and told her to check her receipt. “When I looked at it, there was a $4,000 charge,” said Garrard, 31, who runs an independent publishing company. “I was angry, I was in a rush to leave. Now suddenly I had to buy tokens,” she said, because the machine was out of service and wouldn’t come back online. When she got home, Garrard called her credit card company, which told her that the exorbitant charge hadn’t gone through. In what she thought was a coincidence, she was told the company had put a hold on her card before she tried to use the Presto machine because of an unrelated security breach. Article Continued BelowA spokesperson for Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency in charge of the Presto program, said that what happened to Garrard is “a very rare anomaly” that occurs when a customer’s payment is declined by their bank or credit card company. Anne Marie Aikins said the machines should simply reject the transaction and show a charge of zero dollars on the receipt. Instead, in some instances, they show 100 times the amount of the requested reload value. The problem is due to a software glitch and it appears to only occur with newer credit or debit cards. In this case, the error was apparently triggered because Garrard’s credit card company had suspended her account due to the breach.