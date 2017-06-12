Toronto Zoo gets back to business this Thursday

The Toronto Zoo will reopen Thursday morning, five weeks after a strike closed the gates.Board members of the city-owned attraction and research facility voted 5-3 Monday in favour of a new four-year contract with unionized staff, most of whom had approved the deal one day earlier. The three councillors who voted against the contract had all wanted to accept an earlier union proposal and opposed zoo efforts to weaken workers’ job-security provisions.Contract talks failed May 11 partly over the zoo’s initial stance that only full-time permanent staff with 11 or more years’ service be allowed to keep protection from losing their jobs to contracting out. The union proposed that only staff with less than four years’ service be vulnerable to contracting out.The union broke an extended stalemate by successfully proposing workers get the protection at the eight-year mark. Article Continued BelowChristine McKenzie, a zookeeper and president of CUPE Local 1600, said her 380 members, including 183 full-timers, are anxious to get back on the job.“I think they’re relieved that the strike is over, they are anxious to get back to work and see their animals again,” McKenzie said in an interview. “It will take a couple of days to get the zoo back in shape. We are looking forward to getting (threatened and endangered animal) conservation programs back up to full speed.