Toronto Zoo reaches tentative deal with staff

The Toronto Zoo has reached a tentative contract with more than 400 staff who went on strike almost a month ago, closing the major tourist attraction.CUPE Local 1600 announced a deal was reached early Thursday morning after almost 24 hours of continuous bargaining with the help of a provincially appointed mediator.The union won't release details of the proposed contract until its members who walked off the job May 11, including zookeepers, veterinary technicians, maintenance staff and mechanics, have a chance to review and vote upon it.The zoo's board chair and chief executive praised the proposed contract and said they'll decide over the next day or two how soon the zoo can open if union members approve it.