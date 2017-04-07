In the sound and fury of debates over the rise of businesses like Uber, one question is often drowned out: who, exactly, is behind the wheel — and why?Now, the first comprehensive Canadian study on the topic provides some answers: the people powering Toronto’s so-called “gig economy” are young, educated, and reliant on “on-demand” jobs because they feel there is no other way to earn a living. A new study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives finds the vast majority of those providing services in the GTA through online platforms felt broadly positive about their work. But 55 per cent said they participate in the sector because there are no other options, and almost the same proportion called the jobs “something to do until they can find something better.”“Clearly this is an important part of these young workers’ incomes and really pointed out to us the kind of precarious and difficult labour market that young educated workers are experiencing in Toronto,” said economist Sheila Block, who helped compile the study. “What that’s telling me is that trying to survive in Toronto requires pulling together a large number of gigs. What we know about these jobs is that they are very precarious,” she added. Article Continued BelowThe rise of the gig economy, also known as the sharing economy, has polarized public conversation. There are those who see it as an innovative pipeline of convenient jobs for entrepreneurial workers — in the words of Uber, for example, it’s a “flexible opportunity” that “comes with many benefits including control over when and where they want to work.”Others argue that the sector is taking advantage of cheap labour strategies — and workers who have few options in a precarious job market. Over 60 per cent of the workers surveyed by the CCPA said they engaged in the gig economy because they like it — but rather than a stopgap or supplemental form of income, almost half said they had spent more than a year in such jobs. Some 58 per cent said they relied on the sector for at least half their personal income. Although most workers surveyed in the GTA were young and college- or university-educated, the majority also had families. Some 41 per cent expressed concern over inadequate pay, which was the biggest single complaint, while 37 per cent said it was hard to get enough work.