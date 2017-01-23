Torontos confused police need to swallow Pride and go on principle: Paradkar

If you are ever lost, I tell my little ones, look for the police and go to them.For many fortunate Torontonians, the sight of a police officer fosters a sense of security and safety.If the police cause me some apprehension it’s while I’m driving, when the sight of a cruiser sends my glance flying to the speedometer. I assume I will be stopped if I’m driving too fast, or don’t have the licence sticker updated — basically, if I’m in the wrong. I don’t expect to be stopped otherwise, and I haven’t been.I’m not white, but I have enough privilege that I don’t experience police like a black person does.It bears repeating that it is common for black people to be stopped, questioned and documented while driving, walking or otherwise, even if they have done nothing wrong, and to be punished more harshly than whites if they have done wrong. The same is true for indigenous people, but the statistics on blacks are relevant here.Article Continued BelowBlacks made up 8.3 per cent of Toronto’s population, but accounted for 25 per cent of the cards police filled out after questioning them between 2008 and mid-2011, a Toronto Star analysis found.Harsher minimum-sentencing laws also target low-level crimes by people who are then criminalized and punished.“Name any essentially similar offence and the case law always seems to find it more serious when a black man commits it,” Toronto criminal lawyer Reid Rusonik told the Star in 2013.