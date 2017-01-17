Torontos cup of sugar runneth over: Keenan

When you think of a neighbourly sense of community in Toronto, what comes to mind?For the woman who goes by @jodiesjumpsuit on Twitter, it is the night of Aug. 14, 2003, when the lights went out during a continent-straddling blackout.“As soon as word spread, you saw ordinary people spring into action, directing traffic, checking on others, offering rides home,” she wrote, kicking off a series of tweets.“People taking all their food out of their warming fridges and having impromptu street BBQs; using their car stereos for street parties. Businesses and bars and restaurants offering what they had at reduced price or free, because no one could get out money from the ATMs.“People were scared, and concerned, but they were also kind, and comforted each other, and made the best of being together, out on the street.Article Continued Below“And, for such a strange event over a decade later, one thing was certain: in this city of strangers, we had no need to fear each other.“And that the cup of human kindness in Toronto is as deep as the lake.”RELATED:Toronto residents don’t hesitate offering sugar to neighbour