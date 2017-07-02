Torontos Indigenous activists raise awareness at Canada Day picnic

Some celebrated 150 years since Canadian Confederation; others raised clenched fists.Saturday morning, the Spadina Museum in Toronto saw both. Dozens of Indigenous activists waited outside the gates of the museum in Toronto, where Carolyn Bennett, Canada’s Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister, was preparing to host a noon picnic to celebrate Canada’s birthday. Bennett was summoned to speak with them. Activists uttered strong words in booming voices. Tension was high. Inside, on the grounds of the manor, a different scene played out: a smattering of people in red and white shirts fired up barbecues and milled around chatting.Article Continued BelowThis continued while the crowd — and pressure — swelled outside.“This government hasn’t done a good job for the last 150 years,” Crystal Sinclair told Bennett. Sinclair leads Toronto’s branch of Idle No More, the movement to honour Indigenous sovereignty. “You have to at least acknowledge it, and we have to work under the recommendations of the (Truth and Reconciliation Commission). Our communities are in crisis. No more empty words.”Bennett listened attentively before chiming in, conceding that the past 150 years since Confederation have been particularly ugly for Indigenous people.