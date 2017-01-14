Tory ads seek to introduce Ontarians to Patrick Brown

In a little more than 500 days he could be premier of Ontario.But Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown, who is ahead of Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne in every public opinion poll, remains little known to most people.Wary of having their rookie leader defined in unflattering terms by the Liberals before the June 2018 election, the Conservatives have launched three digital ads aimed at introducing him to Ontarians.“We know that the Liberals are going to unleash a campaign of unprecedented ferocity against Patrick,” PC campaign chair Walied Soliman said in an interview this week.“The only path to re-election for them involves waging a highly negative, misleading, and personal campaign against Patrick. We all know it’s coming and we are preempting it and we are ready for it,” he said.Article Continued BelowBracing for a Liberal blitz assailing Brown for his flip-flops on social issues like abortion and same-sex marriage, the Tories’ advertising gurus at Toronto’s Indent Communications have prepared a trio of 30-second commercials.“The objective was really to ensure that Ontarians are able to see Patrick Brown in the same way that his family and friends see him on a day-to-day basis,” said Soliman.One commercial features the mother of an autistic child praising Brown for his advocacy, which the Tories maintain forced the Liberal government to boost autism services last June.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx