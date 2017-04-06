Tory and Sousa spar over Torontos demand for a hotel tax

A war of words rages on between Toronto Mayor John Tory and Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government, this time over the city’s demand for the power to tax hotel stays.In the latest round of political ping-pong launched in January when Wynne yanked road tolls of the table, Finance Minister Charles Sousa on Wednesday released a three-page list of provincial largesse to Toronto.The letter, a response to Tory demands from the upcoming provincial budget including big money for transit and housing, lists past pledges for Toronto transit and more, and notes the province has vowed to double cities’ share of the gas tax starting in 2019, eventually meaning an extra $171 million a year for Toronto.The province had said at one point it would give Toronto the power to toll the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway plus extra gas money, but Wynne recanted on tolls when 905-belt MPPs warned their voters visiting Toronto didn’t want to pay to use the city-owned roads.Sousa’s letter also references Tory’s request the province, as soon as possible, allow Toronto to at least implement a tax on hotel stays and Airbnb-style short accommodations.Article Continued BelowSousa tells Tory he “looks to the city to engage with constituents and shareholders, including potentially impacted businesses, to come to an agreement on this proposed revenue source.”Wynne’s government, the finance minister adds, looks forward to seeing the results of those consultations “including the views that have been expressed by impacted businesses and how the city plans to address those concerns as part of its proposal.“The government will also continue to work with municipalities, industry and stakeholders to determine a balanced approach to supporting the shared economy.”