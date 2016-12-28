Tory leader Patrick Brown feeling the squeeze as he tries to unify party ranks

In politics, as in love, breaking up is hard to do.By trying to disavow social conservatives — whose utterances have a habit of bubbling to the surface — PC leader Patrick Brown has ticked off former allies such as the LifeSiteNews, where he was dubbed a “shape-shifting weasel.”Brown’s latest effort to put a fresh face on the Progressive Conservatives for 2017 backfired before Christmas, leaving a lingering challenge as he attempts to reposition the party for an election 18 months away. Standing in the legislature’s media studio the day before politicians left for the winter break, Brown said his party supports the new sex ed curriculum, abortion rights and equal rights for gay parents — and insisted there isn’t a secret social conservative agenda to undo them.“If your reason for going to Queen’s Park would be to push a divisive social issue, then that would be unwelcome,” he told reporters.Article Continued BelowLittle did he know, one of his MPPs and co-chair of his leadership campaign was captured in a recording saying the exact opposite the day before. The clip from French-language television network TFO wasn’t released until the following week.“Social issues are really, really important. We need to form government. Then . . . watch us go!” Rick Nicholls (Chatham-Kent-Essex) said to applause in a meeting with the Canadian Multicultural Care Group and the Canadian Christian Association.“That will happen. That will happen.”

