Tory MP calls for ethics probe of Trudeaus Aga Khan island trip

Conservative leadership candidate Andrew Scheer has asked Parliament’s ethics commissioner to decide whether Justin Trudeau’s secret family vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island was an improper “gift” that constitutes a conflict of interest for the prime minister. In a letter dated Sunday, the Saskatchewan MP pointed out that the Aga Khan’s foundation in Canada has received tens of millions of dollars in international development contracts from the federal government, as well as funds for the organization’s headquarters in Ottawa. Scheer wrote that the family vacation was a “private gift” from the billionaire religious leader — who is listed in charity returns as the foundation’s chairman — that may have breached the Conflict of Interest Act. Fellow Tory leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch also called for an investigation on Twitter. “The prime minister of Canada must be held to the highest standard,” Scheer said in a statement on Monday. “We need to know if it is appropriate for Trudeau to accept gifts from someone whose foundation receives funds from the Government of Canada.” Article Continued BelowLast week, after days of public pressure to reveal where Trudeau was vacationing, the Prime Minister’s Office admitted he, his family and a few friends had accepted an invitation to stay at the Aga Khan’s private Bell Island in the Bahamas during the holidays. The PMO defended the trip’s secrecy, stating it was necessary to protect the Trudeau family’s privacy. The office also put out a statement describing the Aga Khan, the 80-year-old Ismaili Muslim leader, as a longtime Trudeau family friend.That same day, the PMO announced that Trudeau had cancelled plans to attend the World Economic Forum this month, an annual gathering of global financial elites in Davos, Switzerland.

