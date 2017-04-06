Tory MPP pushes for sexual assault training for judges

A Tory MPP took the Liberals to task on Wednesday, saying if they were “truly serious” about making sure judges receive training to handle sexual assault cases, they would introduce government legislation mandating it.Laurie Scott, who two weeks ago urged the government to make changes, tabled a private member’s bill that would mean no candidate could be considered “unless he or she has completed comprehensive sexual assault law education,” and would compel existing judges and justices of the peace to also do so as part of their continuing education.Her bill is in response to an outcry after a number of cases across the country — including the infamous “knees together” judge in Calgary, and another in Halifax who acquitted a taxi driver, ruling it was possible the severely intoxicated woman consented — and is similar to one introduced federally that has the support of all three parties. On Tuesday, Liberal MPP Cristina Martins announced plans to introduce her own private member’s bill this week on the issue, saying more needs to be done, and that she has the support of her colleagues.Scott, however, said she had previously warned she would go ahead with her own bill, and that Martins has yet to table hers.Article Continued Below“Two weeks ago in question period, I called on this government to require mandatory sexual assault training for judicial appointees. At that time, the attorney general rejected the idea completely, claiming that to do so would undermine judicial independence,” said a fiery Scott during Question Period. “So it was curious that, (Tuesday), we saw a government member announcing her intention to introduce a private members’ bill that does what the premier and attorney general, as recently as last week, said they would not support,” added Scott, later chastising the government for “mixed signals … on what is a clear issue: doing what’s right to protect sexual assault survivors. What you’re doing is appalling.”Yasir Naqvi responded that “as a member of provincial parliament, as the attorney general of this province, as a son and a husband and as a father of a young daughter, take the issue of sexual assault and harassment very, very seriously,” but reiterated that judicial independence is important.