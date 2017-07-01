Tourists, locals flock to dispensaries as Nevada legalizes recreational pot

LAS VEGAS—Tourists and locals alike were among the more than 100 people waiting in line at one Las Vegas-area dispensary Saturday as Nevada became the latest state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.Minnesota resident Edgar Rosas Lorenzo on Saturday flew with his family to Sin City for a wedding. But even before he checked in to his hotel, he stopped at a dispensary on the Las Vegas Strip.Lorenzo, 21, said he learned of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada while he was at the airport waiting for his flight to depart. He drove with his sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law from the rental car facility in Las Vegas straight to the dispensary. They waited in line about 40 minutes before he could buy one-eighth of an ounce of marijuana and hemp wraps.Read more: Canadian pot ads? Think beer ads. Then think again: DelacourtArticle Continued BelowOttawa sticking to July 2018 deadline to legalize pot“It was worth the wait. I’m going to come get some more tomorrow,” Lorenzo said after paying about $60 in cash at Essence dispensary. “It helps me sleep. I get back pain. I have a slipped disc.”It remains illegal in Nevada to consume marijuana in public, including hotels. Violators face a $600 fine.