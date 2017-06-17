Tragic case of Robert Chu shows plight of Canadian medical school grads

After he was passed over twice for a medical residency program, after he quizzed university officials and career counsellors about the reasons for his rejection, after exploring his legal options and shortly before ending his life, Robert Chu wrote a letter.It was precise, but penned with passion. It showed the persistence the 25-year-old medical school graduate had demonstrated throughout his accomplished life. But he also expressed his despair at what he believed is a flawed system used to match medical school graduates to residency programs — the final, obligatory stage in a doctor’s training. Each year, a growing number of students do not get matched, putting the hundreds of thousands of dollars that provincial governments invest in educating and training future doctors at risk.But going unmatched is also a professional and personal crisis for some of this country’s brightest young minds.Article Continued Below“Without a residency position, my degree … is effectively useless. My diligent studies of medical texts, careful practice of interview and examination skills with patients and my student debt in excess of $100,000 on this pursuit have all been for naught,” Chu wrote in the April 18, 2016, missive, which he addressed to Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins. Read more: No easy cure for left-out medical-school gradsCopies of the letter were sent to several other politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, five Ontario universities and 10 news organizations, including a reporter for the Star.