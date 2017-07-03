Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie speaks out for Indigenous youth at Canada Day event

OTTAWA—Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie made a rare public appearance Sunday to bring attention to the ongoing plight of some of Canada’s young Indigenous people, likening it to the same kind of pain young people suffered in the now-defunct residential schools.He told young people gathered at festivities surrounding “We Day,” the movement inspired by children’s rights activist brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger, that they can learn a lot about the history of government-funded, church-run residential schools, where Indigenous children endured widespread sexual, emotional and physical abuse.Standing on the stage set up on Parliament Hill for Canada Day weekend, Downie said that Indigenous children in parts of Canada still must travel great distances to go to school, likening it to “the pain, the torture and the death,” suffered in the residential schools.Indigenous leaders say children regularly leave to the nearest urban centre to get education and health-care services not offered in remote communities. There have been cases where the young people have died because get caught up in risky behaviour because they lack community supports.“It is still happening even though the residential school has gone away. Kids are still having to travel great distances to live and go to school,” Downie said, with silence filling the pauses between his words.Article Continued BelowTragically Hip frontman Gord Downie arrives at We Day on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Justin Tang) Downie is suffering from an incurable form of brain cancer and makes few public appearances, but has used those to be a voice for the country’s Indigenous peoples and the harm caused by the residential school system.One day after the country marked 150 years, Downie used his brief time on stage to speak about the “new” country that would be born in the next 150 years.“Yours is the first generation in the new and real Canada. I love you,” he said to applause.