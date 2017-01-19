Businessman and reality television personality Kevin O’Leary announced he would seek the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada on Wednesday. The Star:You said this morning that the comments you made as a television personality “don’t matter,” and are not necessarily how you feel about policy. If people couldn’t trust what you said back then, over the past decade, why should they trust what you say now?Kevin O’Leary: It’s not about trust. Think about what I was doing for 10 years, and I learned that quite successfully. I was on the other side of a very intelligent woman in Amanda Lang (on CBC’s The Lang and O’Leary Exchange), and I didn’t agree with anything she said. And we enjoyed a long and successful career, I as a columnist, commentator, and she as a journalist.None of that was policy. We enjoyed some very vibrant debates around some very controversial ideas. But that is not policy. There’s probably 10,000 hours of tape, I’m sure we’ll see all of it come back chopped up. It’s all irrelevant.This is different, this is the real deal. We’re trying to figure out how to save Canada, how to make it competitive, so we can bring jobs back here.Article Continued BelowThe Star: But you made those claims on national television for a decade. Shouldn’t people hold you to account about those things that you said, as yourself, not as some kind of character on a reality show?KO: I explored thousands of ideas, some of them very controversial, some of them very interesting. Some of them we agreed on, some of them we didn’t, none of it’s policy. I wasn’t making policy, I wasn’t running as a candidate to govern the country. There’s a difference. People aren’t stupid in Canada, they get it.The Star: Fair enough. So let me ask you a couple of specific questions, about what you said, and whether you agree with it now. You said that if you prime minister for 15 minutes, you would make unions illegal in Canada. Do you still want to do that?