Transit advocates lodge complaint over controversial Scarborough subway debate

Amid concerns the Scarborough subway project is delayed, a group of transit advocates and local residents have complained to the head of the TTC over misleading information provided to council in the midst of a debate last summer.On Wednesday, Scarborough Transit Action, an offshoot of the advocacy group TTCriders, filed a complaint addressed to CEO Andy Byford after a Star story outlined how a briefing note produced by the TTC during an earlier debate wrongly cast doubt on the light-rail alternative.“As it stands now, Toronto council has committed billions toward a one-stop subway extension in Scarborough without the benefit of an objective and complete comparison of costs, delivery dates and funding commitments from higher levels of government for the seven-stop LRT option,” the complaint reads.“At a time when there is increasingly limited funding allocated to basic services in Toronto, public confidence that council was presented with all the facts before deciding where to place a significant amount of our shared resources, needs to be restored.”The complaint follows confirmation Tuesday that an anticipated report on a proposed alignment for the subway, a document critical to moving the project forward, would not be ready next week as planned. The report was originally set to be released in December.Article Continued BelowThat news renewed concern the pitch by Mayor John Tory and allies — and supported by staff — for a one-stop subway that could be in service in 2025 and cost no more than $3.2 billion was too optimistic. At a board meeting in October, Byford said he stands by what was said in the two-page briefing note and the “integrity of staff.”TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said Wednesday they will consider the complaint and “respond appropriately in due course.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx