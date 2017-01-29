Trauma of witnessing crime often goes undiagnosed

The first shot seemed out of place — a strange and unfamiliar sound in a shopping mall. But the second pop of a semi-automatic handgun struck fear into Erica Solmes, then a 19-year-old manager at the Eaton Centre McDonald’s. “I was truly terrified for my life,” says Solmes. “I was also terrified for the survival of those around me.”On June 2, 2012, Christopher Husbands unleashed 14 rounds at the Eaton Centre food court, leaving one man dead, another fatally wounded and five bystanders injured. “I can feel the fear and uncertainty, clear as day, when I recall the moments of that Saturday evening,” Solmes, who grew up in Belleville, Ont., says in an email. “(It) was challenging for me to continue to enjoy the Toronto environment.” Article Continued BelowShe now lives north of Toronto.“Growing up in a small town, it was just easier for me to leave Toronto.”People who witness violent crimes and other tragic events can suffer serious, emotional and psychological distress, but many of them never get the help they need, due to a lack of awareness about treatment options and the stigma of discussing mental health.