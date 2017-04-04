Travelling overseas? Top doctor urges Canadians to ensure measles shots are up to date

With the start of summer vacations just a few months away, the country’s top doctor is urging Canadians to make sure their measles vaccinations are up to date, especially for those planning to travel overseas.Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s interim chief medical officer of health, said those whose measles immunizations aren’t up to date should be getting their shots six weeks before travelling because the disease continues to circulate in many parts of the world.“In Europe, there are a number of countries experiencing cases,” said Tam, calling measles a highly contagious disease that is easily spread.Read more: Toronto Public Health investigating three confirmed cases of the measlesArticle Continued BelowWhy is there a mumps outbreak in Toronto?Romania, for instance, has reported almost 2,000 cases since February 2016. Measles has killed 17 children in the country, none of whom were vaccinated.Vaccination rates have been falling in some central and eastern European countries, driven in part by an anti-vaccination movement whose messages have been taken up on social media.