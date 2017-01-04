Travis Vader who killed missing Alberta seniors to be sentenced on Jan. 25

EDMONTON—A judge is to deliver sentencing later this month — anywhere from time served to life in prison — for a man convicted of killing two Alberta seniors who disappeared on a camping trip.Travis Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their home in St. Albert, northwest of Edmonton, on a camping trip to British Columbia. Their burned-out motorhome and a vehicle they had been towing were later discovered.Their bodies have not been found.A sentencing hearing that began in December wrapped up Wednesday. Justice Denny Thomas said he will be ready with a decision Jan. 25.Article Continued BelowThomas has described Vader as a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome near Peers, Alta., and killed them during a robbery. The seniors were “truly innocent users of the highway” before they met up with the 38-year-old stranger, the judge said.The Crown is asking for a life sentence, saying Vader was out on bail and on the run on other charges when he killed the vulnerable couple. He also showed no remorse after the killings, using their cellphone the same day to call an ex-girlfriend and their money to buy beer and a phone card.The defence is arguing that Vader should receive four to six years but get at least six years credit for pre-trial custody.

