Tree knocked over by storms in France kills mom in front of her children

PARIS—Violent winds and winter storms hit France on Friday, killing a 43-year-old woman taking her kids to school in southern France and injuring nearly 50 other people in the north.Elsewhere in Europe, British authorities put the military on standby for the possibility of flooding along the east coast and the Vatican sheltered homeless people in a church from unusually cold weather in Rome.The woman killed in the hills above the southern French city of Nice was hit on the head as a tall Cypress tree snapped in a powerful gust as she left her house to take her children to school, said Lt. Col. Dominique Blasius of the Alpes-Maritimes region.“This happened in front of her children,” he said.The children called their father. He used a chain saw to try to free his wife from the fallen tree, but she was already dead when a fire crew arrived, Blasius said.Article Continued BelowIn northern France, strong winds blew a tree onto tracks between Paris and Brussels, stranding passengers on a high-speed Thalys train. The 210 passengers spent the night without electricity, heat or liquids. The track was subsequently cleared.France’s Interior Ministry said nearly 50 people were injured overnight in weather-related accidents, although none seriously.The Gothic cathedral Saint-Gervais-et-Saint-Protais whose stained glass rose window was broken following an overnight storm on Friday. (FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES) The worst-hit areas included Normandy and Picardy where, respectively, 76,000 homes and 61,000 homes were without electricity on Friday. Emergency services were called out over 4,040 times to deal with the storms’ impact.

