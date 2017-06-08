Trial begins in B.C. for ex-Mountie accused of sexually assaulting civilian employee

VANCOUVER—A retired RCMP inspector sexually assaulted a woman inside a locked washroom at police headquarters in British Columbia, a Crown attorney said at the opening of a provincial court trial on Wednesday.Michelle Booker told the judge hearing the case without a jury that former inspector Tim Shields also sexually harassed the woman at E Division headquarters in Vancouver.“She asked him to stop. The harassment continued,” Booker said of the woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.Booker said the woman, who was a civilian employee, will testify that Shields sexually assaulted her in the fall of 2009 at E Division headquarters in Vancouver.“He did so by kissing her, touching her breasts, exposing himself, touching her hand and placing her hand onto his exposed penis,” she told the court.Article Continued BelowAt the time of the alleged incidents, Shields was in charge of strategic communications and was the public face of the Mounties in the province.He was charged in May 2016 and pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in July.Shields arrived in court flanked by two lawyers and did not respond to a request for comment.