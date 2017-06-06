Tribunal airs One Rosedale Rd.s dirty laundry

It was framed by the property manager of One Rosedale Rd. as “just people misbehaving.” But a racially charged eviction hearing for an Asian-Canadian couple ended Tuesday with a look at only recent complaints and not the years of turmoil at the building.At question is whether, as accused by their landlord, the couple “substantially” interfered with other tenants’ enjoyment of their Rosedale apartment building.Three tenants testified Tuesday before the Landlord and Tenant Board in Toronto about encounters in early 2017 with Dot Pang, a former journalist who moved into One Rosedale with her banker husband, Paul Pang, in 2010.Read more: Tenant showdown ratchets up in Rosedale apartment buildingThe tenants told adjudicator Roger Rodrigues they had negative encounters with Dot, and in one case, Dot and Paul, in common areas.Article Continued BelowHenry Cole, a tenant since 2011, said he and his partner ran into Dot at the door to the underground garage and that Dot was “scowling and staring at us … like her first born had just been killed” and “muttering under her breath in a foreign language.”Cole, who does not speak Cantonese — the Pangs do when not using English — has a history with the couple. He complained in an email to the landlord that Dot had uttered “profanities” in the garage encounter. But questioned by Caryma S’ad, the couple’s lawyer, Cole said he “misused” the word profanity, explaining he did not hear any but assumed Dot was swearing in Cantonese, because of her “tone.” Dot testified that nothing was said in the awkward encounter, but that Cole and his partner laughed afterward. She also said another tenant’s assertion that she swore in front of that tenant in English and insinuated she was “mentally ill” was false.