Tributes flood in after renowned Canadian wingsuit flyer found dead

Friends and colleagues of a Canadian adventurer who died in China are flooding social media with glowing tributes, loving remembrances and some small measure of resignation at the inevitability of his demise.The body of 28-year-old Graham Dickinson was found last Thursday on a cliff in the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in the central province of Hunan. The day before, he posted a picture of the mountain on his Facebook page, accompanied by a smiling emoji and the description "feeling like he is dreaming."Dickinson was regarded as one of the best in the world at a sport called wingsuiting, in which athletes jump from high places and glide to the ground with the aid of aerodynamic body suits that make their wearers look a little like flying squirrels.Dickinson's specialty was terrain flying, in which he swooped frighteningly close to mountain cliffs, buildings, trees and the ground — many of his flights are documented on video and easily found on the Internet."Certainly knew this day would come but no less gutted that it's here," Glen J. Kilpatrick wrote on the World Wingsuit League's Facebook page."I think many of us already knew in a way that he was going to die soon, since his flights were closer and crazy day by day," wrote Jose Montero. "It was a matter of time."Graham Dickinson. (YouTube) Despite his celebrity inside his sport, Dickinson was hardly a household name. His biggest brush with fame back home may have been when he got in trouble for allegedly jumping from a gondola at Whistler, B.C."I've been travelling all around the world wingsuiting — everywhere in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia. I do it as much as I can," he said in a recent video posted to YouTube. "It's my passion, my hobby, my love. I try to do it every single day."