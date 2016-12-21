Trudeau admits he was being cheeky with bilingualism comments

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits he may have been a little “cheeky” when he made a comment last week on bilingualism.When questioned by a Radio-Canada journalist if he supported the idea of Ottawa being designated a bilingual city, Trudeau asked whether the western Quebec town of Gatineau was ready to do the same.“Is the city of Gatineau open to becoming officially bilingual?” Trudeau responded, with a little smile.Trudeau said Monday he was fully aware the comment would get him in trouble.“I knew it,” he said in an end-of-year-interview with The Canadian Press. “I was being cheeky, I admit it.”Article Continued BelowTrudeau said, however, he was not questioning or criticizing Quebec’s law making French the sole official language in the province.“Not at all, not at all,” he insisted. “Quebec has to be French in order for Canada to be bilingual.”The prime minister said he is an ardent defender of the country’s linguistic duality.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx