Trudeau announces $1.28 billion toward major Montreal rail project

MONTREAL—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Thursday a $1.28-billion federal commitment toward a major Montreal rail project that will connect the city to its suburbs and to its international airport.Trudeau made the announcement alongside Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Michael Sabia, head of the province's public pension fund manager."The REM (Reseau electrique metropolitain) is one of the most ambitious public transportation projects in our history," Trudeau said."In addition to making it quicker and easier for millions of Quebec residents to get around, the REM will reduce the number of cars on the roads, help ease traffic and make the air cleaner."