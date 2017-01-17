Trudeau backs decision to relieve top commander Mark Norman of post

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is backing the decision by Canada’s chief of the defence staff to relieve his second in command of his duties, but won’t say anything more about the controversy swirling around Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.Word emerged Monday that Norman was abruptly stripped of his responsibilities by his boss, Gen. Jonathan Vance, in a tersely worded letter dated Jan. 13.Neither Vance nor Trudeau would say why Norman was relieved.Norman, former commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, was appointed to the vice-chief position last summer.The vice chief is essentially the No. 2 in the military hierarchy and is responsible for security, among other things.Article Continued BelowTrudeau says the government is behind Vance, but like Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, has nothing else to say.“The chief of defence staff took a decision and this government supports Gen. Vance in the decision that he took,” Trudeau told a news conference today in New Brunswick.“I have nothing further to say on this at this time.”

