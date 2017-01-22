Trudeau cabinet to address Trump presidency at three-day retreat

OTTAWA—So much for the bromance — it’s all about America now.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his federal Liberal government must now confront the reality of a Donald Trump presidency as his cabinet members begin gathering today in Calgary for a three-day retreat.Up to now, Trudeau has had a relatively smooth ride guiding Canada’s relations with the U.S., thanks to being so simpatico with Barack Obama — natural allies on climate change, with a close personal relationship that oozed brotherly affection.Now the Liberals are girding for a major reset with Washington, which is expected to be the preoccupying pastime for Liberal ministers during their upcoming meetings.Read more:Article Continued BelowTrudeau’s progress on his agenda will be affected by course of U.S. under Trump: HébertJustin Trudeau well positioned to deal with Donald Trump: SearsTrudeau appoints retired general Andrew Leslie to help Canada’s relations with U.S.