Trudeau meets with Ontario indigenous leaders in wake of girls suicides

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a closed-door meeting Thursday with some leaders of Ontario’s northern First Nations to discuss a national suicide strategy.The prime minister reached out to Wapekeka First Nation band council member Joshua Frogg, the uncle of Chantell Fox, a 12-year-old girl who died by suicide on Jan. 10, as well as to Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler and Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon.The chiefs were in Ottawa to hold a press conference on Parliament Hill, demanding a national suicide strategy after the deaths of Chantell and her 12-year-old friend Jolynn Winter. Jolynn died by suicide first, on Jan. 8. Four other girls were flown out of the remote First Nation 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, and another 26 students are considered at “high risk” for suicide.Wapekeka Chief Brennan Sainnawap, Chantell’s grandfather, wrote to Health Canada in July to demand help and submit a mental-health funding proposal, saying they feared a suicide pact among girls was present in the community.Health Canada denied their request.Article Continued Below“The first thing we raised was the urgency of the situation, the fact the community has asked for some supports which they submitted back in July and the government’s need to act immediately to approve the proposal,” said Fiddler after the meeting on Thursday.Fiddler handed Trudeau a copy of NAN’s declaration of a state of health emergency in their communities and those all the way to the Manitoba border, on Feb. 26, 2016. The declaration outlined how indigenous people are dying of preventable diseases such as rheumatic fever, suffering adverse effects of diabetes and lacking mental-health care and addiction treatment.The declaration called for a transformation of how health care is delivered to these communities, said Fiddler, who added chiefs in Manitoba and Saskatchewan agree with them.